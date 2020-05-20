DAD Chain (DAD) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. DAD Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DAD Chain has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00042926 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $320.95 or 0.03390925 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00055399 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002495 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010558 BTC.

About DAD Chain

DAD Chain is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain. DAD Chain’s official website is dad.one. DAD Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain.

Buying and Selling DAD Chain

DAD Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

