Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 5,000 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. FMR LLC increased its stake in 3M by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,110,000 after acquiring an additional 469,237 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2,449.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 115,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,151 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,033 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.38. 4,059,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,209. The stock has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.26.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

