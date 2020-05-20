Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 1,470 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $5,393,065.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,813 shares of company stock valued at $5,802,819. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

GOOG stock traded down $10.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,373.49. 1,279,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,269.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,329.91. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

