Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 88,150 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,150 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.8% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $21,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

MRK stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,106,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,732,387. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $195.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average is $83.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

