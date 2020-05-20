Dai Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.39 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Dai has a total market cap of $103.25 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Dai token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Gatecoin and Kyber Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.40 or 0.02064463 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00087562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00175975 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00042048 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Gate.io, AirSwap, YoBit, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Bibox, DDEX, OasisDEX, Kyber Network, HitBTC and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.