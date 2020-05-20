David B. Fischer Sells 22,000 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David B. Fischer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00.

Shares of FB stock traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.88. 31,800,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,019,559. The firm has a market cap of $617.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.46.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,429,501,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Facebook by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,619,569,000 after buying an additional 4,236,566 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1,141.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,580,000 after buying an additional 3,542,165 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

