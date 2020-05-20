DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) Short Interest Update

DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,800 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the April 30th total of 183,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of DavidsTea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of DavidsTea stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.73. 57,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,376. DavidsTea has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DavidsTea stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,062 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.74% of DavidsTea worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

DavidsTea Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

