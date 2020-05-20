Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.40.

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $217.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of DECK opened at $152.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.02 and a 200-day moving average of $160.21. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $203.19. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,450,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,977,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,944,000 after buying an additional 419,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,379,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,938,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

