Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 174,742 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.62% of Delek US worth $7,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Delek US by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,964,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,855,000 after purchasing an additional 256,498 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Delek US by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 120,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter.

DK opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.10.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.76). Delek US had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings Inc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Delek US’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. bought 451,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $4,979,078.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 839,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $8,746,548.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DK. Cowen dropped their target price on Delek US from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering cut Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delek US in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.18.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

