Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ: DSGX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/15/2020 – Descartes Systems Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/9/2020 – Descartes Systems Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/5/2020 – Descartes Systems Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

5/1/2020 – Descartes Systems Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/8/2020 – Descartes Systems Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/2/2020 – Descartes Systems Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

DSGX traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.74. 121,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,627. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average of $41.30. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $47.43.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 23.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,383,000 after buying an additional 132,488 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 26,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,746,000 after buying an additional 173,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

