Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €3.00 Price Target

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €3.00 ($3.49) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.20 ($6.05) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.00) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €4.34 ($5.05).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

ETR CBK traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €3.38 ($3.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,782,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €2.80 ($3.26) and a fifty-two week high of €7.95 ($9.24). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.73. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 6.57.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.