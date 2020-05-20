Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €20.30 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €20.30 ($23.60) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DTE. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.26 ($18.90).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €13.72 ($15.95). The company had a trading volume of 13,296,968 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of €14.18. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

