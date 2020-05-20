Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.35.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVN. ValuEngine upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 25,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 169,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVN opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

