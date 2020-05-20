DEX (DEX) Trading 0.8% Higher This Week

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. DEX has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $759,003.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. During the last week, DEX has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.40 or 0.02064463 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00087562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00175975 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00042048 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000157 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit.

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

