DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,880,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the April 30th total of 8,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,668,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,052,000 after buying an additional 2,089,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DHT by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,986,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,914,000 after buying an additional 1,131,838 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,361,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,111,000 after buying an additional 2,247,001 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in DHT by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after buying an additional 1,545,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in DHT by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after buying an additional 290,517 shares during the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DHT alerts:

Shares of DHT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.74. 4,610,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,517,783. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of -0.12. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.07). DHT had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $152.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DHT will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.39%. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 245.61%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHT. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, February 9th. DNB Markets lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.