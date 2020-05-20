Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 2,150 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 2,150 ($28.28) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 24.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diageo to a “sector performer” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oddo Securities upgraded shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,480 ($32.62) to GBX 3,130 ($41.17) in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,897.06 ($38.11).

Shares of LON DGE traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,842.50 ($37.39). 3,453,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The company has a market cap of $64.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,674.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,940.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.97) and a one year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80).

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,806 ($36.91) per share, with a total value of £8,277.70 ($10,888.85). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 615 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,240.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

