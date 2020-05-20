Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,775 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.17% of Domtar worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at $33,375,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 1,189.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,129,000 after purchasing an additional 692,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,338,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,181,000 after purchasing an additional 332,526 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 1,982.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 331,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 315,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 239,233 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UFS. Bank of America lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Domtar from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Shares of NYSE UFS opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Domtar Corp has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $44.76. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.20 and a beta of 1.78.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. Domtar had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Domtar’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domtar Corp will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

