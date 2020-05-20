Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,444 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $61,084,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,106,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,399,000 after buying an additional 426,465 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Donaldson by 5.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,150,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after buying an additional 102,973 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after buying an additional 78,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,737,000 after buying an additional 62,007 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $58.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

