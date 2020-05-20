Dynamite Price Reaches $0.44 on Major Exchanges (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. In the last week, Dynamite has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. One Dynamite token can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00004629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $165,639.25 and approximately $83,978.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00057899 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00356919 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Switch (ESH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012562 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010328 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000507 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011518 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 846,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,356 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com.

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

