Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Short Interest Update

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the April 30th total of 27,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBMT. TheStreet cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Hovde Group began coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Eagle Bancorp Montana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Shares of EBMT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,856. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.74%. Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.49%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,061.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Castine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 126,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 78,881 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 20,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.