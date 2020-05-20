EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Acquires New Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,627,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,856,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,104,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,288 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,595,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,934,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,682,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,939 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,444,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average is $54.97. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.