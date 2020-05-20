Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Stock Holdings Lessened by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,128 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.21% of Eastgroup Properties worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EGP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.13.

Eastgroup Properties stock opened at $104.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.83. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.40 and a fifty-two week high of $142.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $88.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.91 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastgroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

