EDC Blockchain Market Cap Tops $14.71 Million (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, DigiFinex, P2PB2B and LocalTrade. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $14.71 million and approximately $11,411.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028356 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 96.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00001001 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029621 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,564.57 or 1.00442031 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000600 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00104495 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000744 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, DigiFinex, Bit-Z, P2PB2B and LocalTrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

