Edge Capital Group LLC Has $3.73 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.39. The company had a trading volume of 37,069,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,852,820. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.