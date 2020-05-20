Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,540,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the April 30th total of 8,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:ESI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,980,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.87. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 4.24%. Element Solutions’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scot Benson purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,197.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $159,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 778.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 4,991.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at $83,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESI. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Element Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

