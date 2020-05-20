Elgethun Capital Management Has $9.71 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Elgethun Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Elgethun Capital Management owned 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $9,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.04. 6,484,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,513,373. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.70. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $34.12.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

