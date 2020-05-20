Elgethun Capital Management Purchases 8,860 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,658 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 2.4% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,215,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,404,492. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. Cfra reduced their price target on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

