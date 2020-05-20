ELTCOIN Price Hits $0.0003 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One ELTCOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and CoinExchange. ELTCOIN has a market cap of $23,791.49 and $1,609.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded up 78.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.65 or 0.02094897 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00091116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00178188 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00043218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN launched on October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN.

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

