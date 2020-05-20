Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

ENBL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Enable Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Enable Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

NYSE ENBL opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 130.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENBL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,347,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,600 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,708,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,586 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 295.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,325,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after purchasing an additional 990,120 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 56.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,175,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 788,007 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

