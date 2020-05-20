Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $653.36 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will report sales of $653.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $701.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $621.96 million. Endo International reported sales of $699.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. Endo International had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 91.00%. The business had revenue of $820.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENDP has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 596,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 43,771 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,376,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Endo International has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $7.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

