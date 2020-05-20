EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.73% of EnerSys worth $15,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,923,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,936,000 after acquiring an additional 280,919 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in EnerSys by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,520,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,750,000 after purchasing an additional 88,934 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in EnerSys by 27.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 889,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,071,000 after purchasing an additional 191,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EnerSys by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth about $47,266,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENS traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,265. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.80. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $78.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENS shares. ValuEngine upgraded EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on shares of EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. EnerSys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

