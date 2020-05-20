Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Heronetta Management L.P.

Heronetta Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 894,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 15.3% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $12,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,040,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 35.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,935,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,030,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 491,000 shares of company stock worth $10,292,090. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $19.32. 10,029,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,790,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.44. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

