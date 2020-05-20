EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Holdings Increased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 95.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,596 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of EPR Properties worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 485.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4,358.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on EPR Properties from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.43.

EPR opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 14.79 and a quick ratio of 14.79.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.75). EPR Properties had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $151.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.14%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.38%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

