Equillium’s (EQ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Equillium (NYSE:EQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 382.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:EQ traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,894. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. Equillium has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.76.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equillium by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,245,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after acquiring an additional 176,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Equillium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Equillium by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 292,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 151,109 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Equillium by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

