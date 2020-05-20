ETRADE Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after buying an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after buying an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Chevron by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,328,591,000 after acquiring an additional 779,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,156,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,756,746. The company has a market capitalization of $167.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

