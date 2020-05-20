EventChain Hits 1-Day Volume of $3,874.00 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One EventChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. EventChain has a market capitalization of $118,432.49 and approximately $3,874.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EventChain Profile

EventChain (EVC) is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

