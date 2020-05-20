Everus Market Cap Tops $4.94 Million (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Everus coin can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $24.68, $13.77 and $32.15. Everus has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and approximately $100.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Everus has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.84 or 0.03484818 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00054979 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002903 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010515 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

Everus (CRYPTO:EVR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,740,200 coins. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everus is everus.org. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org.

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

