ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Reaches $0.0458

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $268,038.45 and approximately $3,972.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0458 or 0.00000484 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 86.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

