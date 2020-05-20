Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $87.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EXPE. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities raised Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.19.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $77.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,865,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.54. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average of $93.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,512,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Expedia Group by 1,041.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Expedia Group by 20,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

