EXRNchain (EXRN) Achieves Market Cap of $858,970.00

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One EXRNchain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. EXRNchain has a total market cap of $858,970.00 and $1,188.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EXRNchain has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EXRNchain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.84 or 0.03484818 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00054979 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002903 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010515 BTC.

EXRNchain Profile

EXRNchain is a token. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 tokens. EXRNchain’s official website is exrnchain.com. The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain. EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken.

EXRNchain Token Trading

EXRNchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXRNchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXRNchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXRNchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXRNchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXRNchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.