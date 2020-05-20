Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.68 Billion

Brokerages expect that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will post $31.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.20 billion and the lowest is $28.15 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $69.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year sales of $185.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $154.46 billion to $218.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $202.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $178.99 billion to $224.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 39,930 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 42,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,136,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,308,000 after purchasing an additional 63,973 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $77.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average of $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $177.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

