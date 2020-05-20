Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 4.6% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 16.9% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX grew its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the first quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 98,820 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,483,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Facebook by 12.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 37,965 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Facebook by 4.1% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 9.9% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 14,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Edward Jones raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Facebook from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.30.

FB traded up $13.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.97. 49,887,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,304,195. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $231.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $552,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,252,631 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

