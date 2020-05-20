Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.30.

NASDAQ FB traded up $12.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.16. 32,299,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,846,508. The company has a market cap of $617.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.46.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.90, for a total value of $1,759,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,238,448.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,252,631 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,429,501,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Facebook by 36.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,619,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1,141.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

