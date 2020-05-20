Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NYSE:DUO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NYSE:DUO) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $14.37 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fangdd Network Group an industry rank of 161 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Fangdd Network Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fangdd Network Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

NYSE DUO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.50. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,500. Fangdd Network Group has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25.

Fangdd Network Group (NYSE:DUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $148.69 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NYSE:DUO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of Fangdd Network Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric SaaS-empowered transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fangdd Network Group (DUO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.