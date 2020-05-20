Fiduciary Planning LLC Acquires New Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. BlackRock accounts for about 2.0% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $1,497,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,845 shares of company stock valued at $49,180,623 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.91.

BLK traded up $7.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $508.74. 1,496,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,044. The company has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.93. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $576.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

