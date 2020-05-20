Fiduciary Planning LLC Buys Shares of 30,489 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 426.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,128,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584,876 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,958,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,638 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,208,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,676 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,661,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,612,000 after acquiring an additional 751,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,926,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,809,000 after acquiring an additional 675,645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.34. 3,393,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,623,367. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.97 and its 200-day moving average is $90.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $95.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

