Fiera Capital Corp Grows Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,990 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.06% of Accenture worth $57,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Accenture by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Accenture by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,864,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $467,599,000 after purchasing an additional 503,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $231,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $149,778.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,019.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

NYSE ACN traded up $5.26 on Wednesday, reaching $195.35. The company had a trading volume of 181,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $216.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.30 and a 200-day moving average of $191.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

