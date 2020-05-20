Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Cfra lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn acquired 58,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 820.9% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,079,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,067 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 52.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FITB opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.