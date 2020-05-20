First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 5,945 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

NYSEARCA IWY traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $100.38. The stock had a trading volume of 50,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,519. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.16. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $106.30.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

