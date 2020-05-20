First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.14% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,525,000 after buying an additional 176,243 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,457,000. TL Private Wealth bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 105,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 411,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,088,000 after purchasing an additional 97,605 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSL stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $44.60. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,741. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $48.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%.

